Lorenzo Fortunato produced a masterful performance as he won Stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia. It was the first win of the Italian’s career, but one fan nearly put paid to it after getting over-zealous on the final climb.

Fortunato was putting in a big dig on the final ascent of the Zoncolan when one fan on the snow-capped mountain, got over-excited and almost knocked over the lone leader, leaving Rob Hatch to ruefully say:

“We have been here before, Sean, we have been here before!”

“Yes,” added Sean Kelly.

It is always a concern there when you see spectators running next to riders.

'Ineos could potentially win all three Grand Tours'

Fortunato won the stage but Bernal laid down a marker in the GC battle, powering past Simon Yates on the steepest ascent to put time into all of his rivals. Such was the renewed dominance of Ineos, Bradley Wiggins said on The Breakaway potentially that Ineos could claim an unprecedented clean sweep of the Grand Tours.

“They [Ineos] were ever-present on that last climb, and the way they set the tempo with their strength in depth [shows] what a strong unit they are,” began Wiggins.

They struggled at the Tour [de France] last year but rectified that with Tao [Geoghegan Hart] at the Giro [in October], and this year, they could potentially win all three Tours.

Adam Blythe suggested that Bernal’s performance could see him force Ineos to change their Tour plans. The Colombian is not currently set to race in France. However, Wiggins thinks that Dave Brailsford will proceed with a Bernal-less Ineos for the second Grand Tour of the year.

I don’t think Dave [Brailsford] will change the plan. I think Geraint Thomas is looking every bit a Tour winner again.

"Dave’s goal has always been to win all three Grand Tours and it set up nicely now for Egan to go away and have a bit of a break, and let Geraint do his thing and try to win a second Tour. And then Bernal can come in at the end of the year and win the Vuelta. That would be a first ever in cycling.”

