Giro d'Italia

180km to go: Bouwman bridge thwarted

Dutchman Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) tried to bridge over to the break and it looked like he was given permission to go. But the road widened, some riders - including the indefatigable De Bondt - managed to sneak past the Ineos-Bora road-block, and all of a sudden there was another push for a counter. The upshot was Bouwman was reeled in. Jumbo-Visma having a rotten race with zero wins for their now-departed sprinters, no GC push for George Bennett, and no stage scalps. Tobias Foss is one ray of light with his position in the top 10.

185km to go: two in pursuit

Dries De Bondt - the race's most combative rider - goes clear with Andrea Pasqualon. A Quick-Step rider wants in and so tries to bridge over, eventually dragging two others with him. Another arrives and so we have six in this chase group - but more and more want in and so the peloton continues to be strung out and very active. The breakaway, meanwhile, continues to ride 22 seconds further up the road. I'll bring your their names next.

The 23 riders are: Vendrame, Vermeersch, Pellaud, Ponomar, Tesfatsion, Battistella, Izagirre, Zana, Consonni, Cavagna, Bettiol, Gavazzi, Rivi, Kreder, Bevin, Oldani, Cataldo, Arndt, Denz, Roche, Mosca, Covi and Ulissi.

190km to go: still very unsettled

Groupama-FDJ and Qhubeka-Assos are still trying to get a rider each over to this break. Bora are happy to let them go - but then another Qhubeka rider tries to get involved, sparking interest from others - and all of a sudden, we have another huge counter-push. The break - which is around 20-odd riders - is still only 20 seconds clear.

200km to go: big group goes clear

All of a sudden we have a split, some daylight, and a group forms off the front of the pack... Bora-Hansgrohe are happy with the group and are trying to block the road on the front of the pack, but many riders are still keen to try and yet into this move - either under their own steam or under team orders.

207km to go: a relentless battle

Rider after rider try their luck in what seems like an endless series of umpteen attacks. Still no joy for anyone - and it's no surprise because there is just so much at stake. The race has now entered the Veneto as it continues down the Adige valley towards Lake Garda and, beyond, the flat plain of the river Po.

213km to go: We go again...

That trio were reeled in - as was a subsequent quartet. The pace is so high that it's hard for anyone to make anything stick. We had another three riders go clear just now - but they were joined by four, then three others, then another six. And all of a sudden you have a huge group which, essentially, is the front of the pursuing pack. While this plays out, Sagan and Gaviria watch each other and wait for the right moment to pounce...

Great photo from yesterday

Egan Bernal has his first off day of this Giro when he cracked 3km from the summit of the Sega di Ala climb. He had teammate and compatriot Dani Martinez to thank for encouraging him and dragging him to the line to limit his losses - as you can see in this picture...

It's worth adding that, even on his worst day of the race so far, Bernal did increase his lead on practically all his GC rivals, only losing a handful of seconds to Damiano Caruso, his nearest rival, with Simon Yates still over three minutes back...

220km to go: three go clear

Remi Cavegna (Deceuninck Quick-Step), Matteo Moschetti (Trek-Segafredo) and Max Richeze (UAE Team Emirates) have gone clear. The gap is good but there are too many riders behind not happy to let this one go and so they will surely be reeled in.

222km to go: No joy so far for break

Belgian champion Dries De Bondt has a dig - of course he does - but it comes to nothing. It's followed by kilometres of tussling with no end product as numerous riders go clear then are pulled back. The maglia ciclamino of Peter Sagan is lurking with intent - but he has rival Fernando Gaviria stuck to his wheel.

"You need to get your calculation right, as I often say, which is why Peter Sagan always hangs back ready to pounce." Wise words from Sean Kelly on Eurosport comms.

231km to go: Stage 18 under way

Attacks come thick and fast after Stefano waves his flag from the sunroof... No surprise for today is the last chance of success for a certain type of rider, what with the next two stages featuring back-to-back summit finishes before Sunday's final time trial in Milan.

Evenepoel, Ciccone and Schultz out

The Giro continues to take its toll and after that crash on the final descent yesterday, Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck Quick-Step) and Nick Schultz (Team BikeExchange) are all out of the race. All three riders completed Stage 17 but have decided to play no further part.

Italy's Ciccone was battling back after a puncture when the incident occurred. He was one of the first riders back on his bike, but he struggled on the final climb and dropped from sixth to 10th on GC at the finish. He was hit hard in the back and took a knock to his hand in the fall, which also saw teammates Vincenzo Nibali and Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier hit the deck. They continue, but Ciccone doesn't.

The departure of Australian Schultz will be a blow to teammate Simon Yates after he moved back into the podium positions yesterday with his strong ride on Sega di Ala. Schultz fractured his hand. Meanwhile, Belgian tyro Evenepoel went over the guardrail after trying to avoid the sprawling bodies ahead of him - a crash reminiscent of his terrible Il Lombardia fall but not, thankfully, as bad.

Stage 18: longest of the race

Ciao regazzi! Good morning and welcome to live coverage of this 231km slog across the Padan plain from Rovereto to Stradella. It's pretty flat until the final 30km where four hills should spice things up. And with so few sprinters remaining, it could well be a difficult one to control - with many riders no doubt keen to get into the break. Here's the profile...

Stage 17 recap - Martin wins Stage 17 as Bernal shows first signs of weakness

A day of drama on the Giro d’Italia saw Colombia’s Egan Bernal show his first signs of weakness in the pink jersey, losing 57 seconds to Simon Yates; Ireland’s Dan Martin complete a Grand Tour clean sweep; British duo Yates and Hugh Carthy trade places once again in the top five; and Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel crash over the guardrail in an incident which would have brought back memories of his terrible fall in last year’s Il Lombardia.

If Bernal cracking on the steep 17 per cent section of the Sega di Ala climb was the big story of the day, Martin’s gutsy stage win as all this chaos played out in his wake will go down as one of the standout moments of the 104th edition of the Giro.

The Israel Start-Up Nation rider proved the strongest of a 19-man breakaway, arriving at the foot of the final climb in a whittled-down group of six riders before going solo with 10km remaining while the GC fireworks were set off behind.

- - -

