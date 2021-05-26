A day of drama on the Giro d’Italia saw Colombia’s Egan Bernal show his first signs of weakness in the pink jersey, Ireland’s Dan Martin complete a Grand Tour clean sweep, British duo Simon Yates and Hugh Carthy trade places once again on the virtual podium, and Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel crash over the guardrail in an incident which would have brought back memories of his terrible fall in last year’s Il Lombardia.

If Bernal cracking on the steep 17 per cent section of the Sega di Ala climb was the big story of the day, Martin’s gutsy stage win as all this played out in his wake will go down as one of the standout moments of the 104th edition of the Giro.

The Israel Start-Up Nation rider proved the strongest of a 19-man breakaway, arriving at the foot of the final climb in a select group of six riders before going solo with 10km remaining while the GC fireworks were set off behind.

Twice a stage winner on both the Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana, Martin held on to win the 193km stage from Canazei by 13 seconds on Portugal’s Joao Almeida (Deceuninck Quick-Step) and 30 seconds over Yates of Team BikeExchange.

Bernal rode with Ineos Grenadiers teammate Dani Martinez alongside both Yates and Almeida until the final three kilometres when a series of attacks by his two rivals eventually wore him down. The sight of the pink jersey becoming toast, Yates and Almeida looked to provide the butter and jam.

Soon, Bernal was pedalling squares while Martinez eased up to encourage and pace his leader as a chase group including Italy’s Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) returned to the fold. Caruso, second in the general classification, dropped Bernal on the home straight to finish alongside compatriot Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) 1’20” down on the winner, with the race leader crossing the line three seconds back.

Bernal stays in pink – it will take a lot more than a slight wobble to knock him off his pedestal – but his advantage over Caruso is down to 2’21” on GC while Yates moves up to third place at 3’32”.

Even on a day where Bernal showed his first signs of weakness, the 24-year-old still extended his advantage over all his other GC rivals with Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) notably both suffering on the double-digit gradients of the final climb to slip more than six minutes in arrears.

Russia’s Vlasov stays in fourth while Briton Carthy dropped two places to fifth, with Romain Bardet (Team DSM) up to sixth place and Martinez, by virtue of his excellent chaperoning duties for Bernal, rising to seventh in the standings.

One of the big losers of the day was Italy’s Giulio Ciccone of Trek-Segafredo who needed two bike changes either side of a crash on the descent of the penultimate climb. Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck Quick-Step) went down badly in the crash – just moments after he had returned into the main pack after being dropped on the penultimate climb.

