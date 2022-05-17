Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) was taken to hospital after accidentally popping a champagne cork in his eye – just minutes after he had made history at the Giro d’Italia.

The Eritrean had become the first Black African rider to win a Grand Tour stage before his celebrations went wrong.

He was seen wincing on the podium before he was treated in an ambulance. It was later confirmed he was off to hospital in Jesi.

Biniam Girmay podium Image credit: Getty Images

Girmay fended off Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in a thrilling sprint finish on Stage 10, with his Dutch rival eventually conceding before sitting up to salute the 21-year-old.

Van der Poel is familiar with cork malfunctions, having taken one to his neck after winning the opening stage of the Giro.

