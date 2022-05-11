Stage 5 is billed as 'flat' in the race manual, but a quick glance at the route profile proves that is a loose definition of the word.

A steady ride from Catania to Messina is punctuated by a Cat. 2 whopper up Portella Mandrazzi, with Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) hoping for a serene first day in pink after wrestling the leader's jersey of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) on Mount Etna.

Can Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team drag Mark Cavendish over the summit, shield him to let him recharge, then explode and propel him to a second stage win? The Manx Missile will have just shy of 100km to recover after the summit - but how much effort will the team have expended to get him to a bunch sprint?

This is the last outing on the Sicilian shores, with the race belatedly heading to the Italian mainland on Thursday.

