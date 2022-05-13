It may be downplayed as a ‘hilly’ stage in the road manual but make no mistake: Stage 7 will be brutal.

The Giro d’Italia journeys from Diamante to Potenza via four categorised climbs, with nearly 4500m of elevation awaiting the peloton. It’s no wonder that Eurosport expert Adam Blythe has dubbed Friday’s stage as “one of the hardest” of this year’s race.

Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) heads into the land of altitude on the back of successive disappointments, failing to bridge a gap with his team-mates to the front group on Stage 5 before seeing Arnaud Demare and Caleb Ewan sweep past him for a Stage 6 photo finish.

Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek–Segafredo) begins the day in pink for a second time, with the Spaniard boasting a 38-second lead over Lennard Kamna (Bora-hansgrohe).

