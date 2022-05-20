Cycling

Giro d'Italia Stage 13 highlights: Arnaud Demare delight as he claims hat-trick after Romain Bardet abandons

Frenchman Arnaud Demare rewarded his Groupama-FDJ team for all their hard work with a third win on the Giro d’Italia after the breakaway was caught inside the final kilometre of Stage 13 to Cuneo. Demare strengthened his grip on the maglia ciclamino after holding off Phil Bauhaus, Mark Cavendish and Fernando Gaviria on a day pink jersey candidate Romain Bardet abandoned through illness.

00:07:07, an hour ago