Cycling

Mathieu van der Poel jokingly hits team-mate on helmet during Stage 5 at Giro d'Italia

Mathieu van der Poel was pictured comically hitting an Alpecin-Fenix team-mate on the helmet during Stage 5 at the Giro d’Italia. And he had good reason to be in good spirits after the Belgian’s team had driven on the pace to distance renowned fast men Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) on the only climb of the day.

00:00:23, 4 hours ago