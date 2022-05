Cycling

‘Up for the chase!’ – Mark Cavendish pulled up mountain by five Quick-Step team-mates at Giro d’Italia

Mark Cavendish was surrounded by five Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team-mates on the only serious climb on Stage 5 at the Giro d’Italia as the Manx Missile lost distance on the peloton. With the Sicilian stage likely to come down to a bunch sprint, Quick-Step launched a rescue mission to give their man the best chance of being in contention at the business end.

00:00:34, an hour ago