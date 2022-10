Cycling

'Great to finish the season like this' - Lorena Wiebes delighted with victory at Chimay Binche pour Dames

'Great to finish the season like this' - Lorena Wiebes is left absolutely delighted with her fine victory at the Chimay Binche pour Dames 2022. She celebrated wildly with her team-mates after another special race for her and Team DSM. Stream top cycling action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:01:17, 27 minutes ago