Marianne Vos has withdrawn from Paris-Roubaix Femmes after testing positive for Covid.

Eurosport's Iris Slappendel broke the news on Saturday morning and Team Jumbo-Visma have now confirmed that Vos returned two positive tests as part of the team's daily testing.

That leaves an open field in France. Vos finished runner-up to Lizzie Deignan in the inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes last season and was back to avenge that defeat. But with Deignan also missing out due to pregnancy, favour falls to Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) and Deigian’s team-mate Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) for victory.

And Vos admitted that while she is disappointed, she supported the team's healthcare policy.

“The disappointment is enormous,” said Vos in a statement . “I have been looking forward to this race. When I tested positive this morning, the world came crashing down for a moment. But I support the team's policy. You should not take any risks with your health. I'm going home, I'm taking a rest and I hope I continue to feel good."

Team Jumbo-Visma announced that Romy Kasper, Coryn Labecki, Linda Riedmann, Teuntje Beekhuis and Riejanne Markus would start Saturday's race. They each tested negative and are not close contacts of Vos.

