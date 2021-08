Cycling

Tour of Denmark 2021 - 'Oh no!' - Narrow road leads to major crash as Tobias Andresen falls into ditch

“We were talking about the width of the road, and it has caused a crash.” “It kind of narrowed a bit then one of the DSM riders went really bad into the ditch. It is one of those things we talked about.” Tobias Andresen went flying into a ditch as the road narrowed in the opening stage of the Tour of Denmark

00:01:43, 4 hours ago