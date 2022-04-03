Team SD Worx delivered Lotte Kopecky to the line in a limousine, as the Belgian champion beat last year’s winner, Annemiek van Vleuten (Team Movistar), in a two-up sprint finish.

From Antwerp to Oudenaarde, it was a towering team performance from the Dutch outfit. All-in for the favourite, every one of their riders played a part in a victory that seldom seemed in doubt.

Elena Cecchini did the early work, while the others kept Kopecky safe from the wind. On the climbs, which began after 70km, the team had Vollering to set a tough tempo. Christine Majerus, in the Luxembourg jersey, was tasked with following attacks; Marlen Reusser, wearing Swiss red, was free to both make the race hard and launch attacks of her own.

With moves going left, right, centre, but mainly up the road, all Kopecky really had to do was stay in touch with Annemiek van Vleuten. Which she had no difficulty in doing. When, to no-one’s surprise, Van Vleuten set off on the Paterberg, Kopecky stuck to her back wheel like glue. When it really mattered, she was even able to take team-mate Chantal van den Broek-Blaak with her.

Unable to drop Kopecky on the final climb, the Paterberg, in the closing kilometres, Van Vleuten found herself at a two to one disadvantage. Broek-Blaak rode as hard as she could on the front, making it impossible for Van Vleuten to go long. The best the Olympic time trial champion could do was sit on the wheel and hope Kopecky didn’t quite have the legs for the sprint.

Unfortunately for the veteran Movistar rider, she did.

With a tailwind favouring the rider behind, they had to leave it late, and Van Vleuten had to go first. Kopecky came eased around her and gave Belgium their first home win since Philippe Gilbert in 2017.

"I was quite confident [in the sprint], but you are never sure," said Kopecky afterwards. "When [Van Vleuten] couldn’t drop me on the climb, I had to be confident. Fantastic.”

Tour of Flanders top 10

1. Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) 4:11:21

2. Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar Team) ,,

3. Chantal Van Den Broek-Blaak (Team SD Worx) +00:02

4. Arlenis Sierra (Movistar Team) +00:40

5. Marlen Reusser (Team SD Worx) ,,

6. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) ,,

7. Grace Brown (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) ,,

8. Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM Racing) ,,

9. Brodie Chapman (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) +00:42

10. Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) +01:10

