‘That is unbelievable!’ – Alejandro Valverde’s five greatest wins

Alejandro Valverde will step away from the peloton after Il Lombardia, with the 42-year-old among the favourites for the final Monument of the 2022 season. Here, we look back at five of his greatest wins from a glittering career that has seen him claim the 2009 Vuelta title, four Tour de France stages and the 2018 World Championship road race.

00:02:59, Yesterday at 09:58