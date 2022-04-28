Dutch rider Amy Pieters is showing signs of consciousness following her training crash last December.

The 30-year-old suffered a head injury and had been in a coma after undergoing a life-saving operation following the accident in Spain.

In January, she was transferred from a hospital in Alicante to one in her native Netherlands but remained unconscious.

But in the latest update from her team SD Worx, it was revealed that Pieters is now awake and able to communicate non-verbally, although her long term diagnosis remains unclear.

The team did say the three-time Madison world champion had been undergoing a ‘neurorehabilitation programme’ and specialists will be looking at the next phase of this.

“The condition of Amy Pieters has changed,” they wrote. “There is consciousness. This means that she can communicate slightly non-verbally.

“Amy recognizes people, understands what is being said and is able to carry out more and more assignments.

“Doctors cannot yet say what residual symptoms and remaining abilities Amy Pieters will have as a result of the brain injury.

“Since mid February Amy Pieters has been following a specialized intensive neurorehabilitation programme at one of the member institutions of the EENnacoma network.

“This institution is working towards a suitable continuation of the rehabilitation process.



“The family appreciates the enormous sympathy shown, but also asks everyone to respect the privacy of those involved.”

