Britain’s Tom Pidcock has signed a new long-term deal with Ineos Grenadiers, tying him to the team until 2027.

The 22-year-old is one of the sport’s brightest multi-discipline talents, having won the world cyclo-cross title in January, mountain bike gold at the Tokyo Olympics and triumphed at Brabantse Pijl on the road last season.

“Ineos Grenadiers is the right team for me. It’s become my home over the past year and it’s incredible to think it’s the team I grew up dreaming of joining,” said Pidcock.

“To have the trust of the team and Ineos is an amazing feeling. With the quality of staff and riders I’ve met and raced alongside, it’s been clear since day one that there’s no better team in which to spend the next five years of my career.

“Ineos Grenadiers have backed me all the way, across every discipline I’ve raced in. I couldn’t have asked for better support leading up to my mountain-bike Olympic gold and cyclo-cross world title.

“For my future goals - chasing Monuments, world titles, and one day a Grand Tour – this is definitely the best place to be.”

Pidcock finished third at Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday and will start among the favourites at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday.

“Tom’s an incredibly talented bike racer but what sets him apart is his versatility," said Ineos team principal Dave Brailsford.

"Already an Olympic gold medallist, cyclo-cross world champion and proven winner on the road, he’s at the heart of an exciting new generation of young riders who’ve grown up riding multiple disciplines and love full-on racing.

"I admire the values he brings to his racing, which fit perfectly with those of the IneosGrenadiers. Given he is so young, easy going and fun, the intensity and determination he has is remarkable and he gives his all every time he gets on a bike.

“The length of the relationship we’ve agreed with Tom gives us the opportunity to enable his ambitious, multi-disciplined goals, while giving him the benefit of learning from the wisdom and experience of his many champion team-mates. I’m very excited about what we can achieve together.”

