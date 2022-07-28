An enormous crash wiped out a chunk of the peloton on Stage 5 at the Tour de France Femmes, with Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) leaving the race in an ambulance.

As the race ambled from Bar-le-Luc to Saint-die-des-Vosges, an incident in the middle of the bunch caused a domino effect that took out a flurry of riders.

It left dozens of riders in a mass pile-up, with those involved having to untangle themselves from bike frames to break free.

Norsgaard, a key lieutenant for pre-race favourite Annemiek van Vleuten, was among the wounded. Although she was able to stand, she was in significant discomfort and was forced to head to hospital.

SD Worx duo Lotte Kopecky and Chantal van den Broek-Blaak were also caught up in the crash, with the latter having her right arm bandaged and treated by the medical car while riding.

“This is the danger when riders become relaxed in the bunch and you can almost be fooled into a false sense of security," said Dani Christmas on Eurosport commentary.

"If you’re too relaxed, if riders aren’t concentrating, then crashes can happen. The speed in the bunch must have been so high for so many riders to have been impacted.”

Stage 5 was both the longest of the race and interestingly, longer than the designated maximum distance for women’s races set by the UCI.

