Tour de France 2021 - ‘Boxed in!’ – Mark Cavendish frustrated as Wout van Aert wins Stage 21

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) claimed victory on the Champs-Elysees as Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck–QuickStep) was denied the outright record for stage wins at the Tour de France.

00:01:29, an hour ago