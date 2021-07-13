For the first time in his career, two-time Austrian champion Patrick Konrad won a bike race outside his national championships – the 29-year-old Bora-Hansgrohe domestique holding off a large chase group to win the first of three successive days in the Pyrenees.

Runner-up in Stage 14 at Quillan, Konrad went one better on Tuesday after making his decisive move with 73km remaining. Leaving a chase group of 10 riders in his wake, Konrad bridged over to a leading trio on the Col de la Core – the second of four categorised climbs on the menu.

Mindful of the duo of fast finishers behind in the form of Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) and Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange), Konrad then kicked clear of Belgian Jan Bakelants (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) and Frenchman Fabien Doubey (Team TotalEnergies) on the Col de Portet-d’Aspet.

As the other leaders fell back, Frenchman David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Italian champion Colbrelli led the chase, cresting the summit of the climb with a deficit of 25 seconds. But the gap grew on the infamous descent where the late Italian Fabio Casartelli tragically lost his life in 1995, with Gaudu and Colbrelli eventually sitting up and waiting for the Matthews chase group to bridge over.

Konrad still held over 50 seconds after the short fourth-category climb inside the last five kilometres, the Austrian holding on to take the biggest win of his career. Despite a late dig by Frenchman Pierre-Luc Perichon (Cofidis), Colbrelli pipped Matthews for second place at 42 seconds as the Australian slashed Mark Cavendish’s lead in the green jersey standings to 37 points.

The surviving remnants of the various breakaways arrived in dribs and drabs before there was a yawning gap of almost 14 minutes before Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and the yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) led a small group of top 10 riders over the line.

There were no changes in the top 10 with Pogacar, the Slovenian defending champion, retaining his advantage of 5’18” over Colombia’s Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo) ahead of back-to-back summit finishes in the Pyrenees.

More to follow.

