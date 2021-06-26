Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Cycling Tour de France Men | Stage 2 12:59-18:09 Live

136km to go: Rain eases up

It's interesting to see Ineos Grenadiers so prevalent today. They suffered a couple of blows yesterday with Tao Geoghegan Hart conceding over five minutes on his Tour debut and Richie Porte - who won the Dauphine - coming home over two minutes down. Amazingly, Geraint Thomas kept out of trouble and crossed the line in the first chase group, eight seconds down on Alaphilippe. Richard Carapaz was caught out in a late split and so conceded five seconds to the Thomas group. With time bonuses factored in, the Ecuadorian is now 23 seconds down on the French race leader.

Right, I'm off to grab some lunch myself. The six leaders have 3'50" and they're about 25km from the first climb of the day.

'He is the world’s best bike rider' - Wiggins after Alaphilippe ‘devastating’ Stage 1 win

Alaphilippe: another milestone

An interesting stat coming from Rob Hatch on the Eurosport live coverage today: Julian Alaphilippe (who leads the green jersey standings as well as the general classification) is now the sixth rider to have topped, at some point, all jersey classifications at the Tour. The others are Laurent Jalabert, Richard Virenque, Jean-Rene Bernaudeau, Greg LeMond and David Millar. On top of that, he's the world champion so already has a lot of colour on his usual jersey...

Here's how the Frenchman looks today in yellow after picking up his sixth career win on the Tour yesterday... and you wouldn't put it behind him doubling up on Mur-de-Bretagne today, although it's worth adding that, after his win at Landerneau, he admitted: "I raced as if there was no stage tomorrow."

145km to go: Four minutes for break

We've had our first drops of rain... the jackets come out from some of the backmarkers while it's the familiar sight of Tim 'Breakaway Killer' Declercq on the front of the peloton tapping out tempo for Deceuninck-QuickStep. He's followed by the entire Ineos Grenadiers team who are there en masse keeping their men out of trouble and with the rest of QuickStep - including the yellow jersey Alaphilippe and Britain Mark Cavendish - tucked in behind. The six leaders now have four minutes on the pack.

155km to go: Bonnamour in his home town

With the race passing through Lannion, the hometown of Frank Bonnamour, the peloton has eased up to allow the Frenchman from B&B Hotels to ride clear and soak up the applause from his friends and family. That's a lovely sight - a real throwback to another era where this kind of action was the norm - and it will be a moment the Tour debutant will never forget. Bonnamour was in the breakaway yesterday, it's worth adding, so he's had a superb start to the Tour.

160km to go: Gap grows to three minutes

These six escapees have managed to carve out a lead of over three minutes now so it looks like they're here for a while - with Perez vs Schelling in the polka-dot push as the subplot. Meanwhile, we have the first of many, many chateaux...

165km to go: Schellling joins the party

We now have six leaders after Ide Schelling - after his sixth attack! - managed to bridge over with a rider from Team TotalEnergies - Jeremy Cabot. The peloton looks to have sat up and let this move go so things should settle a bit now. Which is just as well for it gives us a chance to drink in the Breton coastline...

Early mechanical for Lopez

It's been a tricky start to Miguel Angel Lopez's first Tour for Movistar: he was caught up in the second crash yesterday and lost the best part of two minutes - as well as one of his key mountain lieutenants in Marc Soler, who did not take to the start today. The Colombian has also already been off the back today with a mechanical issue... He's back with the bunch now.

170km to go: Four riders clear

It was a pretty frantic opening with numerous attempts thwarted as the peloton hugged the rugged Atlantic coast past numerous golden sand beaches (the tide is out and it's a wonderful sight). But we now have four men clear: Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), Simon Clarke (Qhubeka-Assos) and Jonas Koch (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert).

It hasn't settled behind, though, with Schelling putting in attack after attack in a bid to join the leaders. He missed out on the move and the presence of Perez in the break - who has two KOM points and so trails the Dutchman by just one digit in the polka dot race - means the Bora man is panicking a touch. It's great to watch but he'll need to rein it in a little or pick the right moment, otherwise he'll blow up well before the finish today.

Who's in what jersey?

So, it's that man Julian Alaphilippe who has swapped his rainbow bands for yellow after his victory yesterday. The Frenchman also leads the green jersey classification but that jersey today is being worn by Michael Matthews, who finished second in Landernau. It's Tadej Pogacar, last year's overall winner, who is in white, while Bora-Hansgrohe's Ide Schelling is the polka dot jersey after starring in yesterday's break. And here they were at today's start...

182.5km to go: They're off!

The remaining 180 riders have got this second stage under way - and just like yesterday, things have got going with a little dig from the Belgian Victor Campenaerts. The polka dot jersey of Ide Schelling is also near the front as the Dutchman looks to protect his lead in the KOM standings. It's show time.

Stage 2 profile

The riders are in the neutral zone ahead of today's official start - the sun is out in sporadic bursts through the puffy clouds. They're on the coast at Perros-Guirec. We'll have flattish opening third followed by four fourth-category climbs ahead of the double ascent of the all-important Cat.3 ascent at Mur-de-Bretagne. It's 183.5km in total - and lets hope for as much drama, but fewer spills as yesterday.

Fallout from Stage 1: Froome & Hirschi continue; Soler out

Three riders abandoned on the first day of the Tour after those two incidents: Germany's Jasha Sutterlin (Team DSM) after the first incident when Tony Martin was struck by a spectator, and then Lithuania’s Ignatas Konovalonas (Groupama-FDJ) and France’s Cyril Lemoine (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) following the second pile-up.

Marc Hirschi - who won a stage last year on his debut Tour before leaving Sunweb for UAE Team Emirates - narrowly avoided hitting a telegraph pole but was thrown across a ditch and into a bush. He separated his shoulder and finished 18 minutes down - but will continue today. As will four-time Tour champion Chris Froome, who conceded 14 minutes on his debut for Israel Start-Up Nation, but was given the all-clear after tests.

But Spain's Marc Soler - who finished in last place yesterday almost 25 minutes down - will not take to the start. The Movistar rider came down badly in that first crash before soldiering his way to the finish for 45 painful kilometres. Tests later revealed that he had broken bones in both his forearms. Blimey...

Bonjour le Tour! Stage 2 awaits...

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the second stage of the Tour de France. Yesterday's stage was marred by two huge pile-ups in the final hour - one caused by a spectator holding a cardboard sign, the other a high-speed spill in the peloton just ahead of the final climb.

Now, after a long night for both the doctors and mechanics, the race is set to continue...

Here's a reminder of what happened in that second, quite ghastly, crash, which involved pretty much half the peloton.

‘He is down on his return to the Tour’ - Froome caught up in ‘absolute disaster’ of a crash

Opinion: Fans can make and break the Tour

On Saturday’s opening stage of the Tour de France, the s*** really did hit the fan – but not after one careless spectator did their best to s*** on the world’s biggest bike race.

Granny and grandpa would have been so pleased…

The incident occurred with 45km remaining just after the summit of the penultimate climb. Just minutes earlier, Dutch debutant Ide Schelling, the last man standing from a six-man break to animate the 198km stage from Brest, punched the air after taking the KOM point that secured him the polka dot jersey.

Schelling’s wild celebrations on wrapping up a classification jersey on his first day on the Tour are exactly why we watch cycling. What happened moments later, less so.

With the peloton zipping along after cresting the summit, one fan thought this would be an ideal moment to send a message to her grandparents watching on TV at home. Stepping out onto the road with a cardboard cut-out with the words “Allez Opi-Omi” – Go granny and grandpa! – the careless fan knocked Tony Martin off his bike, the resulting ripple effect tearing through the peloton.

‘Stupid! Chaos!’ – Fan causes huge crash that brings down entire peloton

STAGE 1 RECAP

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme admitted that Saturday’s opening stage of the Tour de France had been designed with Julian Alaphilippe in mind – and the French world champion duly delivered with an astonishing win to secure the yellow jersey in Landerneau.

Alaphilippe darted out of the wheel of Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Dries Devenyns with 2.3km remaining to open up a gap over his rivals on the steepest part of the final climb, the Cote de la Fosse aux Loups.

And despite last year’s yellow jersey protagonists – the Slovenian’s Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic – leading the chase, Alaphilippe’s bold early move paid off as the 29-year-old added another huge win to his swelling palmares, days after becoming a father for the first time.

The Australian Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) led a small chase pack over the line eight seconds down ahead of Jumbo-Visma’s Roglic, as Alaphilippe became the first Frenchman since Bernard Hinault in 1981 to win the opening stage of the Tour de France while displaying the famous rainbow bands.

After bonus seconds were factored in, Alaphilippe leads Matthews by 12 seconds at the top of the general classification with Roglic, last year’s runner-up, two seconds back in third. Matthews will don the green jersey on Sunday’s second stage, Dutchman Ide Schelling will be in polka dots after the Bora-Hansgrohe debutant starred in the day’s breakaway, while defending champion Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) will be in white after taking a solid sixth on a day of drama.

Highlights: Alaphilippe takes brilliant solo win after two huge pile-ups on Stage 1

‘That puts paid to him contending for GC’ – Wiggins on Froome after Stage 1 pile-up

Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) may have won a dramatic Stage 1, but, four-time winner Chris Froome was caught up in a crash with just over 6km to go, and, speaking on The Breakaway after the race, 2012 winner Bradley Wiggins said the pile-up had put paid to Froome’s outside hopes of contending on GC. Froome came in 14:37 down on stage winner Alaphilippe.

“We saw Chris Froome finishing up way back a while ago,” began Wiggins.

That puts paid to him contending for this GC at the Tour de France. But we’re still trying to soak it up and get information.

However, Wiggins, talking on the post-race show, said that those sort of incidents were part of the Tour.

“It’s part and parcel of the spectacle of the Tour de France. The roads are so narrow, everyone is so nervous in Brittany," said Wiggins.

‘That puts paid to his GC hopes’ – Wiggins on Froome crash

