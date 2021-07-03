Bradley Wiggins believes UAE Team Emirates "messed up" during an epic Stage 7 of the Tour de France - the longest stage at the event for 20 years.

Bahrain Victorious rider Matej Mohoric crossed the line first at the front of a strong breakaway that was most conspicuous by the absence of the UAE Team Emirates riders.

UAE were at the front for most of the 249km stage before letting 29 riders go off the front.

¨I think it was just full gas," he said. "I watched the interview with Mark Cavendish after the finish and he said it was flat stick.

"When it's that fast at the start, big long straight roads, you´re not expecting a group of that magnitude to get away, and once it does, once it gets 20 seconds and they start rolling through and off and no one is chasing behind, UAE can stick five guys at the front but they´re never going to bring back 40-odd.

"It´s very, very difficult, They messed up, they rode all day today, they used a lot of energy up to ride all day today.

Roglic´s Tour is over

Team Jumbo-Visma also had a take to forget as main man Primoz Roglic looked out of sorts and out of hope after finishing way behind.

¨I felt for Roglic today, clearly he´s suffering the consequences of the fall and his injuries,¨added Wiggins. "You´d have to say that´s hisTour de France over. There´s no way back for him after this.¨

But Wiggins says Wout van Aert, now second on GC, could now take the lead for Jumbo-Visma.

¨Sometimes you have to take the opportunities when they arise," he added. "It landed on me in 2009 when Christian Vande Velde crashed out. Sometimes it´s better when you´re coming into a race not expecting to be a leader. He has two days in the mountains now to test himself."

Yates fatigued

Team BikeExchange and Britain´s Simon Yates also looked tired after a long stage, though Wiggins believes he could bounce back stronger if he recovers well.

"He looked tired today,"said Wiggins of his compatriot. "He´s rusty from the Giro d´Italia. He said he´s coming here for stage wins, and on his day you´d say that was a good stage. He was just detached a bit when the attacks went down in the final. Fatigue is setting in from the Giro, and this may not be his Tour, but there's a chance, he will still bit in the recovery process, and it might get good for the third week.

"I don´t think anyone in that race had an easy day today, there looked a lot of tired races in the end."

