They say once is a mistake, twice a pattern, and three times a habit… Well, Mark Cavendish’s renewed addiction to winning Tour de France stages continued on Tuesday in Valance as the Manx Missile struck to secure a hat-trick of wins.

Cavendish’s remarkable comeback continued after he pinged from the wheel of Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Michael Morkov on the home straight to power to his 33rd career win on the Tour de France ahead of Belgian duo Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix).

Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni (Arkea-Samsic) and Australia’s Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) completed the top five. Such was the emphatic nature of Morkov’s leadout that the Danish veteran picked up sixth place ahead of Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) – the last two riders to win in Valance back in 2015 and 2018 respectively.

Crosswinds off the back of an uncategorised climb 30km from the finish of the 190km stage from Albertville made for a tense finale and saw some splits in the peloton – with the yellow jersey, Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates, momentarily caught out before the Slovenian fought back on.

Ineos Grenadiers, EF Education-Nippo, AG2R-La Mondiale and Bora-Hansgrohe all tried to cause some damage in the final 10km but Deceuninck-QuickStep restored order entering the final few kilometres as they pulled their man in green towards what seemed like an inevitable win.

Cavendish extended his lead in the green jersey standings by 59 points over Matthews, with Sonny Colbrelli – who could only finish 17th in the stage – slipping 82 points in arrears despite a good showing in the intermediate sprint from the Bahrain-Victorious rider.

Pogacar rallied to retain his 2’01” lead over the Australian Ben O’Connor (AG2R-La Mondiale) ahead of Wednesday’s double ascent of Mont Ventoux.

