Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) entered “knockout blow mode” with a series of furious attacks on Stage 16 at the Tour de France in a bid to crack Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) in the yellow jersey.

As the group of GC favourites cantered up the penultimate Cat. 1 climb to Port de Lers, Pogacar suddenly exploded away.

“Bang! You can talk about teams, you can talk about strategy, but sometimes you just have to talk about Tadej Pogacar,” cried Carlton Kirby on Eurosport commentary as the two-time champion streaked clear.

Vingegaard had to nudge his way into clear road but quickly closed the gap, only for Pogacar to launch another attack moments later. The Dane was equal to it again.

“Big ambush attack there from Tadej Pogacar but what a powerful response by Jonas Vingegaard,” said 12-time Tour stage winner Robbie McEwen.

“At the moment, Vingegaard has all the answers.”

Pogacar looked to be running out of ideas as the group also containing Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) latched back on, but the two-time champion was not finished.

As they crested the climb, Pogacar burst clear again and embarked on a hair-raising descent. Again, Vingegaard followed with the pair hurtling down the open road.

“Time to light up the afterburners, and he’s away! The only man who can stay with him for the time being is Vingegaard,” said Kirby.

“This is fantastic. Pogacar is in knock-out blow mode at the moment, several punches to the solar plexus.

“He has a look behind, shakes his head as if to say: ‘I’ve not shaken him off’.”

McEwen continued: “This is what it comes to now: unable to get rid of Vingegaard on the uphill, he’s attacking him at every single opportunity.

“And for the rest of not just this stage, but the rest of this race, it’s fasten your seatbelts, put on your helmets and maybe even attach a parachute!

“Pogacar is willing to take every single risk of losing this race – and even putting himself out of the Tour – in order to try and put himself back in yellow.”

Pogacar was unable to claw back any time on Vingegaard, leaving the first of three days in the Pyrenees 2'22" down on the Dane who has held the lead since Jumbo-Visma’s astonishing double-assault last week.

