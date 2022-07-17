Primoz Roglic has made the decision to withdraw from the Tour de France ahead of the start of Stage 15.
Roglic suffered a nasty fall on Stage 5 from Lille to Arenberg, colliding with a hay bale in an incident that left him with excruciating back pain.
The Slovenian carried on bravely through the Alps section of the race, fulfilling a critical role in getting Jumbo-Visma team-mate Jonas Vingegaard into the yellow jersey on Stage 11.
And that will likely be his legacy to the 2022 edition as he eyes a recovery before the Vuelta a Espana, which begins on August 19.
Magnus Cort of EF Education–EasyPost will also not be on the start line ahead of Stage 15.
On his departure, Roglic said: "To allow my injuries to heal properly, we have decided that I won't start today [Stage 15].
"I’m proud of my contribution to the current standings and I trust that the team will realise our yellow and green [jersey] ambitions.
"Thanks to everybody for your great support.”
Roglic will vacate 21st position in the overall standings, at 33m39 down on race leader Vingegaard.
