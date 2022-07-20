Houle secured the first win on the road of his professional career, escaping from a large breakaway that also included team-mate Michael Woods and descending superbly to claim the stage by a commanding margin into Foix.

The 31-year-old pointed to the sky as he crossed the line, dedicating his victory to his late brother Pierrik, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident while out running in 2012. The pair had grown up watching the Tour together.

Houle's win continued a strong race for Israel-Premier Tech, who arrived in France in need of points to avoid WorldTour relegation but have now taken two stages after Simon Clarke's win over the cobbles on Stage 5.

Froome was full of praise for team-mate Houle, saying that the Canadian was fully deserving of his day in the sun after years of hard work as a reliable domestique in the peloton.

‘For you, Pierrick’ – Houle dedicates win to late brother after winning Stage 16

“This is the biggest day in Hugo’s career, so we’ll definitely have something to celebrate tonight,” Froome said.

“Hugo is an amazing team-mate, absolutely selfless, nothing is ever too much for him. He’s always up for everything. He’s a tough guy.

“[It’s great] to see someone like him to have had the chance for the win, who normally gives 100 percent for his team leaders, and to have gone for it.

“Anyone looking at that breakaway would have said Woodsie [Michael Woods, who finished third] would have been the best option of winning on such a mountainous stage, but getting that gap, and he’s an amazing time trialist, and he held it.

He100 percent deserves that win."

Houle has twice been a national time trial champion and secured gold in the race against the clock at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto.

The former Astana and AG2R rider joined Israel-Premier Tech at the start of the season and has helped the team show prominently throughout the race in France, finishing third on Stage 13 into Saint-Etienne.

He has now moved up to 25th in the general classification, again showing solid climbing legs in finishing in a strong group on Stage 16 also containing Alexey Lutsenko, Enric Mas and Thibaut Pinot.

“Amazing day for the team,” Froome reflected afterwards. “Getting one stage win with Clarke on the cobbles was massive for us.

"To win again today, I am speechless, we couldn’t ask for much more.”

