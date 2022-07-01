Welcome to... Denmark?!

The most northerly Grand Depart in Tour de France history kicks off cycling's most famous race. Stage 1's pan-flat opening time trial does not rise higher than 15 metres above sea level although it has no fewer than 23 tight turns packed into just over 13km of riding in the centre of Copenhagen.

If Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) will be favourite to don a career-first yellow jersey on his Tour debut, then Kasper Asgreen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) could give the local crowds something to cheer should the Italian specialist have a bad day.

Every second is going to count, and you can guarantee Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) will know that after his 2020 heartbreak against the clock. Can he take a small chunk out of defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) on a course that should favour him more than his mountain-loving fellow Slovenian?

It's a big opportunity for Geraint Thomas too as he bids to assert himself as the dominant force in Ineos Grenadiers' three-pronged leadership team. Will he see off Dani Martinez and Adam Yates to edge closer to the nod?

HOW CAN I WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE ON TV AND LIVE STREAM?

Each and every stage will be broadcast in its entirety on Eurosport, and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and featuring regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd.

Bradley Wiggins will be doing his thing on the back of a motorbike, while the 2012 victor also returns with his critically-acclaimed podcast, The Bradley Wiggins Show by Eurosport. Hannah Walker and Bernie Eisel will be on-site speaking to the people that matter.

For the first time, cycling will be introduced to our Cube studio for coverage of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes. A raft of new innovations await, including augmented reality analysis tools and unique virtual backdrops will enhance the viewing experience even further. An “inclinometer” feature will be introduced, a 3D representation bringing to life the gradients faced by the peloton. New technologies within the Cube environment will also showcase some of the finer, tactical nuances of the sport such as echelons and time trial setup.

WHEN IS STAGE 1?

Tune in from 14:30-19:00 BST on Friday July 1 to watch Stage 1 of the Tour de France. Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

STAGE 1 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

