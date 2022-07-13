“It’s a very tough climb.”

Robbie McEwen made it clear that he expected a tough day at the office for the remaining Tour de France cyclists at Stage 12.

After dealing with the hairpin bends, the 12-time stage winner thinks that the day will be set for French riders on Bastille Day, who "will be doing everything they can to get in the break.”

The Alpe d'Huez's 13.8km ascent is one of the most iconic sections of the Tour and the mountain backdrop has framed some highlights over the decades.

“It’s a very tough climb, a much more irregular climb than what they had today," McEwen explained.

"Alpe D’Huez chops and changes, you’ve got the hairpin bends. The best riders need to actually break in those hairpin corners, then it levels off and gets flat and you get a run up the next section where it is a much more punchy section.

The energisation you receive off the crowd… there will be more than a million people on the climb – it will be fantastic to watch. "

Stage 12 profile and route map

Tour de France Stage 12 Image credit: Getty Images

