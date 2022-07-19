The first of back-to-back summit finishes in the Pyrenees is this achingly beautiful and brutally arduous ring-of-fire to Peyragues via the Col d’Arpin, Hourquette d’Ancizan and Col de Val Louron-Azet.

Near the top of the Peyresourde, the riders will swing to the right and join the road to this Tour’s third airstrip finale at Peyragudes. Alejandro Valverde (2012) and Romain Bardet (2017) are the only previous winners on this gravity-defying ramp.

Ad

"This is going to be hard, a full attacking stage," says Eurosport expert Adam Blythe.

Tour de France Opinion: Numbers are nothing if Ineos can’t deliver killer blow for Thomas 4 HOURS AGO

"Short day, 129.7km. It is a very tough stage... including the final ramp: 16% up to a finish which is massively open, it's on an airfield. It's going to be hot, there's no cover from the trees, it's going to be brutal for them."

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) takes a 2'22" lead over Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) into Wednesday's stage, with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) at 2'43".

How can I watch the Tour de France on TV and livestream?

Each and every stage will be broadcast from the start line to the finish on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and featuring regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd.

Bradley Wiggins will be doing his thing on the back of a motorbike, while the 2012 victor also returns with his critically acclaimed podcast, The Bradley Wiggins Show by Eurosport . Hannah Walker and Bernie Eisel will be on site speaking to the people that matter.

For the first time, cycling will be introduced to our Cube studio for coverage of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes. A raft of new innovations awaits, including augmented reality analysis tools and unique virtual backdrops that will enhance the viewing experience even further.

An inclinometer feature will be introduced, a 3D representation bringing to life the gradients faced by the peloton. New technologies within the Cube environment will also showcase some of the finer, tactical nuances of the sport such as echelons and time trial setup.

When is Stage 17?

Tune in from 12:00-16:45 BST on Wednesday July 20 to watch Stage 17 of the Tour de France. Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

Stage 17 profile and route map

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France 'I was completely lost, it's one of my worst days' - Bardet struggles to explain collapse 5 HOURS AGO