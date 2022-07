Cycling

Tour de France 2022 Stage 4 highlights: Wout van Aert decimates field to claim stunning win

Wout van Aert and Jumbo-Visma blew apart Stage 4 at the Tour de France as the Belgian ended his runner-up streak to claim an overdue win in yellow. Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:04, an hour ago