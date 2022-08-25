A huge crash at the Tour de l’Avenir saw a bike bounce across the finish line and wipe out two riders.

A narrow bunch sprint in the Stage 6 finale in Porte du Jura saw a host of riders in contention for victory, with Frenchman Romain Gregoire (Groupama-FDJ) eventually edging the contest.

But not everyone made it across the line on two wheels. As Gregoire battled for victory, a crash behind sparked an unusual domino effect, which resulted in a bike bounding along the line and into two unsuspecting riders.

Gregoire's victory was made more impressive after he was caught by a large group in the closing kilometres, only to win the sprint anyway.

Michel Hessmann (Jumbo–Visma) tops the general classification at the French race.

