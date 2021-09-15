Marc Hirschi wrestled the overall lead from Joao Almeida after winning the second stage of the Tour of Luxembourg.
Almeida won the opening stage in a thrilling sprint finish on Tuesday, but a day later the Portuguese Deceuninck-QuickStep rider was no match for Hirschi, who finished eight seconds ahead of the chasing pack.
Almeida came second as one of five riders behind Hirschi, who now holds a narrow four-second lead in the general classification.
Hirschi holds off late charge to power away to victory on Stage 2
For Swiss rider Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) it is a first stage win of 2021, with the 23-year-old clocking 4:45:12 on the 186.1km Steinfort-Eschdorf route.
Stage 3 takes place on Thursday and is slightly longer than Wednesday’s ride at 189.3km from Mondorf-les-Bains to Mamer.
Stage 2: Top 10 riders
- 1. Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 4:45:12
- 2. Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep +0:00:08
- 3. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
- 4. Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
- 5. David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
- 6. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
- 7. Pierre Latour (Fra) TotalEnergies +0:00:20
- 8. Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
- 9. Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic
- 10. Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
General Classification after Stage 2
- 1. Marc Hirschi (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 8:01:06
- 2. Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep +0:00:04
- 3. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ +0:00:19
- 4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ +0:00:23
- 5. David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
