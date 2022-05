Cycling

Highlights: Aleksandr Vlasov surges to Tour de Romandie overall win after ITT success

Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) stopped the clock at 33:40 to win the 15.84km individual time trial from Aigle to Villars to surge to the overall win at the Tour de Romandie. Watch and stream the Tour de Romandie on Eurosport and discovery+.

