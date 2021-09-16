Alvaro Hodeg timed his sprint to perfection to hold off Peter Sagan and claim victory in Stage One of the Tour of Slovakia.

Home favourite Sagan looked well placed to deliver success in Kosice as Bora Hansgrohe were at the front of the peloton with one kilometre remaining.

However, Deceuninck Quickstep swamped Bora inside the final kilometre, forcing Sagan further back than desired.

Sagan showed blistering speed in the final 250 metres, but he had too much to do and was unable to reel in Hodeg .

Kaden Groves came into the stage with the leader’s jersey, following victory in the prologue the previous day.

He finished in the peloton, but the time bonuses resulted in Hodeg taking over the lead of the General Classification.

The Colombian holds a six-second lead over Sagan, with Eirik Lunder climbing to third and Groves dropping to fourth.

Stage two sees the riders cover 179.7km from Spisske Podhradie - Dolny Kubín.

