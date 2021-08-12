Remco Evenepoel showed again why he is considered one of the most exciting talents in road cycling with a brilliant Stage 3 win at the Tour of Denmark.

On the most gruelling day of the race, featuring a 2100m of climbing over 218km, the 21-year-old Belgian was just too good for his rivals as he took complete control as the stage reached a conclusion over the final laps in Vejle.

With his Deceuninck–Quick-Step team-mates guiding him through most of the stage, Evenepoel made his move with three laps and just over 17km to go, sprinting clear of the rest of the field. A challenge to his breakaway did not last for long, and he then set about building a big lead.

Evenepoel was so determined that near the finish line, he lapped part of the peloton, eventually finishing 1 minute and 29 seconds ahead of the rest of the field to take a 1 minute and 33 second lead in the general classification.

Tosh Van der Sande and Nick Van der Lijke sit second and third respectively, with home rider Mads Pederson, who won stage two, down in fourth.

"An exhibition from Remco Evenepoel," said Eurosport commentator Rob Hatch.

"Fantastic, exceptional, incredible, you can throw so many superlatives at this young man's performance," added Bryan Smith.

The next stage lasts 188.4km and could suit Britain's Mark Cavendish if he can safely navigate through to a sprint finish.

