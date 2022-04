Cycling

Tour of the Alps highlights: Geoffrey Bouchard takes maiden win in opening stage

Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroen) soloed to victory on Stage 1 at the Tour of the Alps, grabbing his first professional win in the process. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) led the chasers to take second ahead of Romain Bardet (Team DSM). Eurosport, GCN & discovery+ are proud to be the home of women’s cycling

00:04:28, an hour ago