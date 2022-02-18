Fabio Jakobsen secured his second stage victory of the 2022 Volta ao Algarve, taking the win in a bunch sprint into Faro.

After the longest stage of five to be held in picturesque Portugal, Jakobsen held his speed up a deceptive ramp to the line after another outstanding job from Remco Evenepoel to string out the peloton.

A blustery, fast day forced the sprinters over plenty of ups-and-downs, but all of the lead favourites made it over the climbs and stayed upright on a winding downhill run into the Algarve capital of Faro.

Despite coming under pressure from Tim Merlier, contesting a sprint finish for the first time in the young season, there was again nobody who could get round Jakobsen, who secured his fourth victory of the year.

"We always try to win, but we lost Tim Declercq who fell sick in the night two days ago. We missed him today, but the rest of the guys did a great job today.

"Huge credit to Kasper Asgreen. He kept me out of the wind all day and was there at the end despite feeling ill.

"I'm happy to have the strongest legs on the uphill. It is never easy but it is about positioning in the final two kilometres and we were always there in the top ten. I'm happy I could win."

A break went away early in the stage, comprised of seven riders, all from non-World Tour teams.

They were allowed to open up an advantage in excess of six minutes, with Alpecin-Fenix, QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl and Groupama-FDJ controlling the pace of the peloton in a bid to tee up their sprinters.

It was far from a flat run to the finish, though - two fourth category climbs formed part of a bumpy 40km stretch in the back half of the race.

And as this began, several riders went down, including Ben Tulett of the Ineos Grenadiers, after an apparent crossing of wheels in the peloton.

Soon after Cofidis upped the tempo, hoping to dislodge a sprinter or two to boost the chances of their own fast-man Bryan Coquard, but doing limited apparent damage.

By now, the breakaway had fallen to bits, with Joao Matias one of three remaining riders out front and taking the points at the top of the Bengado climb.

The Bengado summit gave way to a fast run to the finish at just above sea level in the Algarve capital.

The last remnants of the breakaway were brought back into the rapidly-moving mass at the 10km to go mark, setting up a sprint finish up the uphill drag to the line.

The sprinter's teams scrabbled for position before, just as in the opening stage, a forceful turn on the front from Remco Evenepoel strung the peloton out just before it rounded the final turn into the finishing straight and giving way to Jakobsen's final lead-out man.

The Dutchman was content to let the wheel slip and slot in behind Coquard, timing his acceleration perfectly to round the Frenchman and hold his speed to the finish.

Merlier, racing for the first time in 2022, appeared to match the Dutchman's pace, but was left to rue short-of-ideal positioning into the final metres.

""The first stage here I didn't sprint, so this was my first of the year," the Alpecin-Fenix rider said after securing second.

"I think it was possible because when Fabio went I had the feeling I could meet him, but I lost a bit of speed from the push of Bryan Coquard, who wanted to be on the wheel of [Jakobsen].

"I was there in the final, so I am happy with that, but Jakobsen is strong,"

Stage Four shapes as a crucial one for the General Classification contenders.

