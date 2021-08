Cycling

La Vuelta 2021 cycling - Highlights: Tears for Alejandro Valverde as Michael Storer wins Stage 7

Australia’s Michael Storer held on for a superb Stage 7 win from the breakaway at Balcon de Alicante on a day Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde crashed out of La Vuelta. Austria’s Felix Grossschartner came within eight seconds of taking the red jersey from Primoz Roglic, while Russia’s Pavel Sivakov is the new polka dot jersey.

00:05:01, an hour ago