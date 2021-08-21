Cycling

Vuelta a España 2021: Stage 8 Highlights - Brilliant Fabio Jakobsen triumphs again in La Manga

Jakobsen, who also triumphed on Stage 4 in Molina de Aragón, delivered when it really mattered after what was a flat 173.7km route from Santa Pola, while Primoz Roglic retained his eight-second lead in the general classification before another mountainous stage. You can watch La Vuelta live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:02:38, an hour ago