Race leader Primoz Roglic is expecting a fierce battle on the slopes of the Picon Blanco, with the General Classification contenders set for their first major skirmish in the third stage of the Vuelta a Espana.

The sprinters will leave the stage to the climbers on Monday, as the race will finish on the slopes of the Picon Blanco.

It is a fierce, eight-kilometre long climb, with an average gradient of 9.3% and ramps of up to 18%.

Jumbo-Visma team leader Roglic is the favourite to take the stage, but the likes of Egan Bernal, Richard Carapaz and Adam Yates could pose a threat to the Slovenian.

"From what I can see it’s a super-hard climb, we will have to give it everything," Roglic said after rolling over the line into Burgos.

"The stage will be nervous again, too, as it could be windy on the flatter part of the course, and then on the climb we can expect some time gaps between the GC guys."

After wining the time trial, Roglic and his team face the prospect of having to defend the jersey for three weeks.

Handing it over to someone he does not deem a rival for overall success in the race would not be a concern for Roglic.

"It wouldn’t be a problem to lose it, and I would be happy if I put the leader’s jersey on after the time trial in Santiago on the last stage,” Roglic said.

