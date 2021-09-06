Former Tour de France winner Sir Bradley Wiggins has criticised Ineos Grenadiers' leadership strategy after a disappointing Vuelta a Espana 2021.

Adam Yates finished fourth and Egan Bernal sixth in the general classification but the team failed to properly mount a challenge for overall victory as Primoz Roglic regally defended his Vuelta crown.

After Bernal took victory at the Giro d'Italia in the spring, Ineos have split their considerable resources at the two other Grand Tours, utilising a multi-leader strategy, largely unsuccessfully.

Vuelta a España Blazin’ Saddles: Roglic vs Pogacar vs a fully fit Bernal for the Tour – make it happen 7 HOURS AGO

And Wiggins, speaking on Eurosport's The Bradley Wiggins Show, criticised the team, believing a muddled leadership strategy is not helping them live up to lofty expectations.

"It doesn't live up to the standard that Ineos have set," said Wiggins of the team's performance over three weeks in Spain.

"Jumbo-Visma all know who their leader is. Whereas Ineos, they started the Tour [de France] with three leaders this year.

"That's the downside of having too much money.

"They've got Geraint Thomas, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Richie Porte, [Richard] Carapaz, Bernal...

"They can afford all of these people, whereas a lot of other teams know who their leader is and it is a very simple objective."

Yates tied his career best finish at a Grand Tour as he finished in the top ten at a Vuelta for the first time in his first season with Ineos.

The British rider was still more than nine minutes behind Roglic, however, fading in the latter stages of the final time trial as Movistar's Enric Mas and Bahrain Victorious' Jack Haig completed the podium.

Offseason movement is expected at Ineos with Geraint Thomas among those out of contract and potentially moving on, though many of the team's ostensible Grand Tour contenders are expected to stay.

'Machine' Roglic will rival Pogacar at 2022 Tour de France - Wiggins

Chennaoui said: "It's just not working - four leaders coming into the Tour de France, three into the Giro, it's not necessary, really.

"It's all very well to say 'the road will decide' but you are taking on teams that are entirely drilled behind one leader, like Jumbo-Visma. I don't see how you can compete with that.

"If you've got co-leaders, they want to win at all costs. When do they say, 'I am riding in full support of my leader now'? Would they have been better putting everything into Adam [Yates]?

"It didn't work and when something isn't working clearly you've got to change it."

Cycling Wiggins: Mindset is the difference between 'consistent performer' Roglic and 'rock star' Pogacar 13 HOURS AGO