Team time trials (TTT) are used less and less nowadays in cycling but this year’s La Vuelta will see the first red jersey decided by the very format which we haven’t seen at a men's Grand Tour for three years.

That’s right, on Friday, Stage 1 of La Vuelta will see the teams take on a 23.2km TTT in Utrecht, which, as to be expected in the Netherlands, is pan flat.

You can expect the big teams to be contending for victory including Jumbo Visma, Ineos Grenadiers and Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, so in theory, Jumbo's Primoz Roglic could be wearing red from the opening stage.

It’s a fascinating concept and to anyone who is new to cycling, but has seen the team pursuit event in the velodrome at the Olympics, the TTT is a similar thing, except it’s a bit longer and features more riders per team.

Sound good? Even if you think not, here’s a bit more on TTTs which might make you change your mind about the format.

How does the team time trial work?

Each team will roll off the starting ramp in four-minute intervals with the bigger teams going towards the end.

There are eight riders per team and the goal is to get to the finish in the quickest time. However, and this is the crucial bit, the time is taken on the fifth rider of the team that finishes.

This means up to three riders can cross the finish line minutes behind the fifth-placed rider - a likely scenario given they may have made a bigger effort to help their team-mates’ stage time.

Due to this rule, the strategy of who is leading the team is important because the rider at the front of the 'train' will be taking on the wind and doing the most work.

Just like in the team pursuit in track cycling, each rider takes turns on the front, although the stronger time trialists will do a longer effort, before you see them slowly pull to one side and drop to the back, whilst the next team-mate in line goes to the front. This cycle, excuse the pun, repeats all the way to the finish.

The weaker riders may drop off during the second half of the race, which is fine, as long as at least five riders remain together because, remember, the time is taken on the fifth-placed rider.

For the teams who have a rider that is going for the general classification, they ideally want to finish with that rider in the top five. Riders who finish after this get their own time, not the team's time.

At this year’s TTT at La Vuelta, the winner of the first red jersey will be the first rider across the line from the winning team.

Hopefully that explains it all, if not, you will soon pick it up when watching the race on Friday

What happened in the last team time trial at La Vuelta?

The last TTT at La Vuelta took place in 2019 where there was huge drama on the opening day.

Astana won the stage with Miguel Angel Lopez taking the red jersey, as Roglic’s team finished 40 seconds down.

That’s the big worry in TTTs, if one rider goes down, the whole team can hit the ground too.

It didn’t matter too much in the end though, as Roglic was on top form for the remainder of La Vuelta and won by 2’33" to Alejandro Valverde.

Will something similar happen to the Slovenian in 2022? Tune in from Friday to find out – there’s some rain forecast for Friday too which could make conditions treacherous.

