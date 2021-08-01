A horse has been put down after suffering a serious injury on the cross country course at Tokyo 2020.

Jet Set, ridden by Robin Godel of Switzerland, suffered the injury on the final jump in the Equestrian Eventing at the Olympics.

The 14-year-old pulled up lame after fence 20 of the Sea Forest cross country course.

After receiving immediate attention from vets, and being taken to the on-site clinic, the decision was taken to euthanise the horse.

It had suffered what was described as an "irreparable ligament rupture in the lower right limb".

"It is with great sadness that we announce that the Swiss horse Jet Set, ridden by Robin Godel has had to be euthanised after pulling up extremely lame on the Sea Forest Cross Country Course," read a statement from the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI).

"On humane grounds and with the agreement of the owners and athlete, the decision was taken to put the horse to sleep.

"In line with the FEI Veterinary Regulations, samples have already been taken from the horse and a post mortem will be conducted."

Great Britain currently lead both the team and individual competitions after the first two phases of the evening competition.

Oliver Townend holds the individual lead after a faultless cross country phase on Ballaghmor Class.

He leads by two points from Julia Krajewski of Germany with only the two show jumping tests to come on Monday August 2.

