Tokyo 2020: Team USA wear pink masks in response to Hadzic controversy

Alen Hadzic, the U.S. fencer under investigation for sexual misconduct, wore a black mask during team introducions while the three remaining members of the USA men's epee team wore pink in support of assualt victims and as an apparent protest at Hadzic's inclusion.

00:00:20, 2 hours ago