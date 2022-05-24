FIA ETCR Infinite Reality Race FR, the first round of the inaugural FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup, reached a massive audience this month with new deals sealed for the 2022 season meaning it was broadcast in 183 countries with 32 broadcasters taking the feed.

The Discovery Sports Events-run series takes off from its predecessor PURE ETCR and adds FIA World Cup status for the world’s first all-electric multi-brand touring car series.

Amongst the pan regional broadcasters, Eurosport channels carry the series across Europe, including on the Eurosport Player, with beIN SPORTS leading the coverage across Asia, Supersport across Africa, whilst DirecTV broadcasts in LATAM and Brazil.

The FIA ETCR broadcast reach builds on that of the series in its previous iteration as PURE ETCR and notably the series was broadcast live for the first time in LATAM, Brazil and in the Caribbean.

Coverage will continue with the next event, FIA ETCR Race HU, on June 10-12, and continue through the year, visiting Spain, Belgium, Italy and Korea as well as France and Hungary, with the postponed Race TR final event to be announced for November.

Xavier Gavory, FIA ETCR Series Director

“Our broadcast strategy brings FIA ETCR to a new and increased audience in 2022. With traditional linear channels and OTT broadcasters available everywhere, anytime, and on every device, we fulfil our mission to bring electric racing to a larger audience and showcase sustainable motorsport and electromobility. Our broadcast agreements provide live or delayed coverage plus highlights packages and we have extensive content available across a wide range of online platforms. Infinite Reality Race FR provided a great example of the on-track action we can expect through the season and we are refining and improving our output all the time. We can’t wait to see the action continue in Budapest next month.”

Global broadcast partnerships for FIA ETCR in 2022:

Europe

Eurosport (54 countries)

TELEDEPORTE, AS: Spain

RTBF, VRT: Belgium

AUVIO: OTT Belgium

L’Equipe: OTT France

COSMOTE TV: OTT Greece

DMAX: Turkey

TRT: Turkey

TV3 Sports: Latvia, Estonia

EESTI Media: Estonia

TV3 Sports: Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania

KANAL 9: Sweden

METRO: Poland

6’eren: Denmark

Match TV: Russia

Prosieben: Germany

Asia-Pacific

beIN Sports: Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, East Timor.

SpoTV: Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, Philippines Indonesia.

Eurosport India: India

JSports: Japan

Fox Sports: Australia

Kayo Sports: OTT Australia

Three: New Zealand

Africa and MENA

SUPERSPORT: Africa (51 countries)

beIN Sports: Middle East (22 countries)

Americas

DIRECTV: Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

BEin Sports: United States, Canada. OTT: MOTORTREND

Sportsmax: Caribbean (25 countries)

Fox Sports: Mexico

Worldwide

FACEBOOOK & YOUTUBE LIVE ON FIA ETCR channels

