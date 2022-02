Figure Skating

‘No! Speechless!’ – Devastating Yuzuru Hanyu blunder ends three-peat dream at Beijing 2022 Olympics

Yuzuru Hanyu made his Olympics 2022 bow on Tuesday but he blundered in his first element which saw him not even finish inside the top three in the men's single skating short programme at the Capital Indoor Stadium. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:01:46, 5 hours ago