The ISU World Figure Skating Championships finished on a high on Saturday night as French Olympic champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron were crowned the best in the world following a record-breaking ice dance program in Montpellier.

The French pair took the gold in their home country after incredible performances that saw them add the 2022 World Championship title to their Olympic gold medal in Beijing last month.

They scored a world record 92.73 points in the rhythm dance on Friday before a dynamic free dance on Saturday was another world record that saw them take the gold with a total of 229.82 points, breaking their Beijing score of 226.98, to make it their fifth world title.

The US also had a strong ice dance program, taking the silver and bronze medals.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue finished on 222.39 points, while Madison Chock and Evan Bates were just behind on 216.83 points.

Elsewhere on the final day of competition, Japan completed a sweep of the men's and women's singles program with dominant performances that saw them end as the most successful country at the championships with two golds and two silvers for overall placement.

Two-time Olympic medallist Shoma Uno claimed his first world title in the short program on Thursday, cracking the 200-point barrier in the free skate with 202.85 points, and taking an overall personal best score of 312.48.

The Japanese skater finished ahead of his team-mate Yuma Kagiyama who took his second consecutive world silver, while American Vincent Zhou got the bronze.

Uno skated to a modern version of Ravel's Bolero, collecting a level four for his spins and footwork - and it was a long-awaited title for the 24-year-old who finished second at the event in 2017 and 2018.

He said: "This was my last short and free program for this season, so I wanted to have a performance that made my coach Stephane Lambiel proud. I was able to achieve that and I haven't won too often, so I'm very happy about that."

