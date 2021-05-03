ADSS 97 have entered the FIM Endurance Word Championship. The 2021 24 Heures Motos will be the new independent British team’s first race.

For 2 of the 35 teams entered for the 2021 FIM EWC season, it will be their first time taking part in the FIM Endurance World Championship. ADSS 97 are one of the two newcomers.

Managed by Roy Holder, ADSS97 compete in UK endurance racing in the No Limits Racing Endurance series. ADSS 97 stands for ‘Access Direct Site Services’, the company created by Chris Platt, who is also one of the team’s riders.

ADSS 97 are racing within the Superstock class with a Dunlop-shod Kawasaki. The ZX-10R 97 has been entrusted to riders James Edwards, Chris Platt, Johnny Blackshaw and Craig Watson. Johnny Blackshaw has previously raced an FIM EWC season with British Endurance Racing Team, while James Edwards rode British Endurance Racing Team’s Suzuki in the 2019 8 Hours of Sepang.

In gearing up to launch into this new adventure, ADSS 97 have benefited from the support and advice of the Kawasaki-mounted Endurance stalwart Bolliger Team Switzerland.

