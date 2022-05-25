Almost 40 teams will bid for FIM Endurance World Championship glory when Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps hosts the second event of the all-action season from 2-5 June.

. Of the 39 entries submitted, 14 are from the headlining Formula EWC category and 24 are competing in the Superstock FIM World Cup, of which 19 are in contention for Dunlop Superstock Trophy honours). Meanwhile, six bike manufacturers (BMW, Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha) will be represented by the EWC teams in addition to three tyre companies, Bridgestone, Dunlop and Pirelli. Click HERE to view the provisional entry list

The following Formula EWC teams (listed in competition number order) are contesting the FIM Endurance World Championship at the 24H SPA EWC Motos:Yoshimura SERT Motul, Tati Team Beringer Racing, F.C.C. TSR Honda France, ERC Endurance-Ducati, YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC, Team Bolliger Switzerland, Webike SRC Kawasaki France, Maco Racing, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, Motobox Kremer Racing, Wójcik Racing Team EWC, Team LRP Poland, Moto Ain, Viltaïs Racing Igol

Of the FIM Endurance World Cup (Superstock) teams contesting the 24H SPA EWC Motos, the following are eligible for the Dunlop Superstock Trophy from EWC promoter Discovery Sports Events:Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore, Team 202, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, TRT27 Bazar 2 La Bécane, Team 33 Louit April Moto, JMA Racing – Action Bike, 3ART Best of Bike, RAC 41 ChromeBurner, No Limits Motor Team, National Motos Honda, Players, OG Motorsport by Sarazin, Pitlane Endurance – JP3, Énergie Endurance 91, Team LH Racing, ADSS97, Aviobike, Falcon Racing, Wójcik Racing Team STK

The following teams are eligible for the Independent Trophy from EWC promoter Discovery Sports Events at the 24H SPA EWC Motos:Tati Team Beringer Racing, Team Bolliger Switzerland, Maco Racing, Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore, Team 202, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, TRT27 Bazar 2 La Bécane, Team 33 Louit April Moto, JMA Racing – Action Bike, 3ART Best of Bike, RAC 41 ChromeBurner, No Limits Motor Team, National Motos Honda, Players, Motobox Kremer Racing, OG Motorsport by Sarazin, Wójcik Racing Team EWC, Pitlane Endurance – JP3, Team LRP Poland, Énergie Endurance 91, Team LH Racing, Moto Ain, ADSS97, Aviobike, Falcon Racing, Viltaïs Racing Igol, Wójcik Racing Team STK

Riders return after missing 24 Heures MotosSeveral riders will be back in action after injury forced them out of the 24 Heures Motos. Among those competing after they were not able to race at Le Mans last month are Sheridan Morais and Randy Krummenacher. A final entry list will be published prior to the race start.

