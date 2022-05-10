The BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team is helping fans get closer to the action at next month’s 24H SPA EWC Motos.
It is offering the chance for its newsletter subscribers a special ticket offer, which reduces the price of a four-day admission ticket from €79 to €70.
More details of 24H SPA EWC Motos are available by clicking HERE.
FIM EWC
EWC ace Reiterberger wins twice in Germany
6 HOURS AGO
L’article BMW EWC team helping fans get closer to the action est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
De Puniet: Not giving up at Le Mans vital for Spa EWC bid
7 HOURS AGO
FIM EWC
Dunlop Superstock Trophy podium brings EWC pride to No Limits Motor Team
7 HOURS AGO