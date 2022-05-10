The BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team is helping fans get closer to the action at next month’s 24H SPA EWC Motos.

It is offering the chance for its newsletter subscribers a special ticket offer, which reduces the price of a four-day admission ticket from €79 to €70.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

