The BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team is helping fans get closer to the action at next month’s 24H SPA EWC Motos.
It is offering the chance for its newsletter subscribers a special ticket offer, which reduces the price of a four-day admission ticket from €79 to €70.
Ad
More details of 24H SPA EWC Motos are available by clicking HERE.
FIM EWC
EWC ace Reiterberger wins twice in Germany
L’article BMW EWC team helping fans get closer to the action est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
De Puniet: Not giving up at Le Mans vital for Spa EWC bid
FIM EWC
Dunlop Superstock Trophy podium brings EWC pride to No Limits Motor Team
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad