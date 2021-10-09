BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team are leading the 6 Hours of Most. 2 hours into the race, they are ahead of YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team and Yoshimura SERT Motul.

After Gregg Black in the saddle of the Yoshimura SERT Motul’s Suzuki got the holeshot, Mike di Meglio took F.C.C. TSR Honda France into the lead. Ilya Mikhalchik quickly took over the lead with a 1:34.751 fastest race lap. F.C.C. TSR Honda France have just crashed and lost their top 3 place.

The pole sitters YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team are 2nd 2 hours into the race. YART had lost some time with a slow start off the grid and once again after the first refuelling stop although Marvin Fritz had managed to close the gap to the leading pack.

Yoshimura SERT Motul are 3rd just behind YART.

Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar and Wójcik Racing Team round off the Top 5 ahead of VRD Igol Experiences. With Yoshimura SERT Motul having won 3 points on the starting grid, VRD Igol Experiences now have to win the race and hope the Suzuki team withdraw to claim the 2021 world title.

ERC Endurance-Ducati are lapping in 7th place of Tati Team Beringer Racing and Moto Ain, slowed down by the wrong tyre choice.

An exciting battle is on in the Superstock class from 10th place down involving No Limits Motor Team, the Czech team TME Racing, Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore, Wójcik Racing Team 2 and BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers, the winners of the 2021 FIM World Cup at the Bol d’Or.

